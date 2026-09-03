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Home / Sports / “I had to play long rallies, be patient”: Alcaraz after reaching third-round of US Open

“I had to play long rallies, be patient”: Alcaraz after reaching third-round of US Open

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 3 (ANI): US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his strong start to the 2026 edition, overcoming Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the men’s singles.

Speaking after the win in an interview shared by JioStar, Alcaraz discussed his recovery after the first set, the tactical changes he made, and his experience of playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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“The first set was a little bit about adjustment for me. I would say I was playing well. I had a great point, but I think I did everything in a rush, playing short points. But I had to do the complete opposite. I had to play long rallies, be patient over the first two or three shots, and after that, go for the point. So, I just made that mistake in the first set, and after that, I realised what I had to do in the match, and everything went well,” Alcaraz said.

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On what he changed in his game plan from the second set onwards, the defending champion added, “The feeling that my team and I had was that I needed to play cross-court a little bit more. The first two or three shots, more cross-court, and then go for it. I think he made a couple of mistakes as well, a couple of double faults that helped me get an early break, which for me was great. I was playing more calmly, and I think he just let me get back into the match and get a good result.”

On playing in front of energetic New York crowds, the Spaniard said, “It’s amazing for me, going up here on Arthur Ashe, in a night session, with people going crazy. I love the energy, I love the people. I’m just trying to make the match fun to watch, entertaining for them, and I just love it. I can’t wait to be back in the next round, feeling that warmth again, and hopefully, people enjoyed it tonight.”

Alcaraz, a two-time US Open champion, won his first Grand Slam title in New York in 2022 before lifting the trophy again in 2025. Earlier this year, he became the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam at the age of 22.

The victory was also Alcaraz's 26th main-draw win at the US Open, his highest tally at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Alcaraz will next face China's Wu Yibing, who defeated Australia's James Duckworth 7-5, 6-3, 6-1. The Spaniard leads Wu 1-0 in their head-to-head record, with their only meeting coming in Shanghai in 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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