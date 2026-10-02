“I had to win the bout”: Ankush Panghal after sealing Asian Games boxing gold

Nagoya [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Ankush Panghal said winning the men’s 80kg gold was a great feeling, crediting his hard work and belief for helping him overcome pressure. He dedicated the medal to his parents, coach and his unit, the Indian Army’s 6 Grenadiers.

Panghal continued India's gold rush at the Asian Games on Friday, sealing India's third boxing gold of the day by beating Kim Min-seong of South Korea in the men's 80 kg final on Friday.

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The reigning Commonwealth Games champion was at his dominant best, becoming the first Indian man to secure an Asian Games boxing gold since Amit Panghal way back in 2018.

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"It feels great to win gold; the only thing on my mind was that I had to win the bout, no matter what. There wasn't really pressure, but I had faith in the hard work I’d put in; I knew I had to win gold. I dedicate this medal to my mom and dad, my coach, and my unit, the Indian Army’s 6 Grenadiers," Panghal told ANI.

Ankush started well with a couple of right hook attempts into Kim's body, and the Korean tried to maintain his distance and counterpunch as Ankush kept up his aggression. The Indian managed a couple of uppercuts, and a warning point to Kim worked in the Indian's favour. The Indian packed a lot of power into his punches, and despite a late rally from his opponent, Ankush took the first round 4-1.

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Ankush continued his aggressive approach in the second round, with some quick 1-2s and was dancing really well in the ring. Both pugilists landed some body shots as their defence looked weak. Ankush's counter-punches kept him in a great position. A slugfest in the end came, but Ankush still won the second round 5-0, leading the score 20-17 among four judges.

In the final round, Kim continued to counter-punch, duck, bob and weave as Ankush maintained his lead across four judges. Kim landed a few fair punches and a fast left uppercut. But his defence was weak, and he took a few body shots as well. At the end of the round, Ankush was adjudged the winner. (ANI)

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