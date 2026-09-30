“I have always wanted more Indian throwers”: Neeraj Chopra hails Yashvir, Rohit for Asian Games medals

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness following Indian throwers Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh bagged medals at the Asian Games, saying he has always wanted more Indian athletes to compete at the highest level and congratulating both athletes and Indian athletics.

Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav rose to the occasion in the absence of defending champion Neeraj Chopra, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday.

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"I have always wanted more Indian throwers to compete at the highest level, and seeing Rohit and Yashvir win medals at the Asian Games is something I am very happy about. Congratulations to both of them, and to Indian athletics," Chopra wrote in an X post.

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I have always wanted more Indian throwers to compete at the highest level, and seeing Rohit and Yashvir win medals at the Asian Games is something I am very happy about. Congratulations to both of them, and to Indian athletics! 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fFAX4EznVv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 29, 2026

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, the world-leading thrower this season, lived up to expectations by clinching gold with a best effort of 88.55m. Yashvir Singh produced a personal best of 85.72m to claim silver, while Rohit Yadav secured bronze with a throw of 84.35m.

Chopra was ruled out of the Asian Games before travelling to Japan due to injury, leaving India without its two-time defending champion, who had also won gold at the Hangzhou 2022 Games.

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The field also featured Pakistan’s Paris Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, making the men’s javelin throw one of the most closely watched events in the athletics programme. (ANI)

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