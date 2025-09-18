"I have prepared very well": Navdeep Singh ahead of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, Arjuna awardee and Javelin Para-Thrower Navdeep Singh expressed confidence in his preparation for the tournament.

The stage is set for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, the biggest para athletics event ever hosted by India. With more than 2,500 athletes from over 100 nations expected to compete, the Championships will showcase world-class talent and celebrate the spirit of para sport on Indian soil, held from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

While speaking to ANI, Navdeep Singh said, "I have prepared very well for the championship. It is very good that the championship is being organised at the home ground."

Para-athlete Preeti Pal believed the competition has also increased in the World Para Athletics Championships, she futher wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday.

"The competition has also increased. I will try to give my best, and I would like to extend heartiest greetings to PM Modi on his birthday," Pal told ANI.

On India hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, President of the Para Athletics Committee, Narendra Singh, said, "India is going to host one of the biggest sporting events. 106 countries have already given their acceptance, and more than 2000 participants are expected. It will inspire all athletes."

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have played a vital role in building this moment, offering world-class training facilities, financial support, and mentoring to India's para athletes.

Their commitment ensures that athletes compete without barriers and with the best possible preparation at the highest stage. Athletes will be competing on a new world-class Mondo track and throwing arena at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, among the most advanced athletic surfaces globally.

Designed to maximise performance, it will provide the perfect stage for para athletes to deliver record-breaking performances and thrilling competitions. (ANI)

