"I have to take India to the top": Indian shooter Aishwary Tomar ahead of Asian Games

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Two-time Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, ahead of the Asian Games, said the expectations surrounding him before the tournament motivate him to perform at his best.

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He also believes that the responsibility of bringing success to India, along with the opportunities and rewards associated with strong performances, gives him positive energy and drives him to excel.

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The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday announced their 30-member Indian shooting contingent for the upcoming 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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"I have a lot of thoughts in my mind that I have to perform well; everyone has expectations. I have to take India to the top, and when you go to these big events, where the government says that they will provide you with a job or money, I have all these thoughts in my mind and with all these thoughts, you get a lot of positive energy," Tomar told ANI.

Tomar also reflected on his preparations for the Asian Games, saying it is progressing well, with a focus on both technical refinement and fitness.

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Acknowledging the significance of the event, he stressed his determination to deliver his best performance and win a medal for India.

Tomar futher added that he is accustomed to handling pressure and pays close attention to factors such as wind speed and direction to ensure accuracy in the 50m rifle event.

"The training is going on very well. The Indian camp is also going on. The main focus is on the technical aspects and also on fitness. It is one of the biggest events of every Games. So, I feel that I have to give my best performance in my technique and shooting. And I have to win the medal for India," he said.

"There is definitely a lot of pressure, and we know how to shoot under that pressure. So, when I go to a 50-meter range, I see how fast the wind is and the direction of the wind," he added.

The final contingent comprises 12 shotgun shooters and 18 rifle/pistol shooters. The complete squad breakdown is as follows:

Men's 10m air rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil

Women's 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen

Men's 10m air pistol: Kedarling B Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet

Women's 10m air pistol: Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala

Women's 25m sport pistol: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

10m air rifle mixed team: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan

10m air pistol mixed team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Suruchi Singh

Men's trap: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj

Women's trap: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat

Men's skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Women's skeet: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan. (ANI)

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