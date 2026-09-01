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Home / Sports / 'I hope Messi has not retired from football promotion or coaching': Congress MLA Chandy Oommen

'I hope Messi has not retired from football promotion or coaching': Congress MLA Chandy Oommen

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ANI
Updated At : 10:12 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Kottayam (Keralam) [India], September 1 (ANI): Congress MLA Chandy Oommen expressed hope that Lionel Messi would remain involved in football even after ending his international playing career, suggesting the Argentine legend could contribute to the sport through coaching or other roles.

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"It is indeed a declaration which has shocked the Football world; that is a reality. But I hope even after his retirement from the football game, he has not retired from Football promotion or coaching. He might not be a player, but he might remain in the Football world in various roles," Oommen told ANI.

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Oommen was reacting to Messi's decision to bring the curtain down on his two-decade-long international career with Argentina.

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Messi made his senior international debut in 2005 and went on to become Argentina's most-capped player and highest goal scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the leading scorer in the history of South American international football.

The Argentine's international journey featured several setbacks before culminating in a remarkable period of success. He suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and announced his retirement from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile.

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However, Messi reversed his decision and returned to lead Argentina to their first major international trophy in 28 years, winning the Copa America in 2021.

He went on to achieve the biggest prize of his career at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, guiding Argentina past France in a thrilling final. The match ended 3-3 after extra time, with Argentina eventually winning the penalty shootout 4-2. Messi scored twice in the final and converted his penalty in the shootout.

Argentina subsequently won the Copa America again in 2024, further cementing Messi's legacy with the national team.

Messi featured in six FIFA World Cups between 2006 and 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances. He currently ranks second on the tournament's all-time scoring chart behind France's Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals.

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists. His campaign also included his first World Cup hat-trick, which came against Algeria. He had previously surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose on the World Cup scoring list before Mbappe moved ahead of him.

Despite his international retirement, Messi's playing career is not over. He is set to continue representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, with the Argentine expected to remain involved in club football.

For Oommen, however, Messi's influence on the sport can extend well beyond his playing days, with the Congress MLA hoping the football great continues to contribute to the game in a different capacity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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