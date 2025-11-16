"I hope so": Ollie Pope on ending England selection debate

Perth [Australia], November 16 (ANI): England batter Ollie Pope, after scoring a hundred and fifty in a warm-up game ahead of the Ashes, said he hopes he has put an end to speculation about his position in the England team and is now focused on his performance.

Pope slammed a 100 and 90 in the first and second innings, respectively, in the sole warm-up game ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

"I hope so," Pope said when asked if he had ended the debate. "I've got so used to those conversations being had (about the No.3 position). I don't go looking for them, but it's pretty hard to avoid sometimes. I'm so used to seeing it, I've just learned to focus on my game," Pope said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm just trying to become a better player each time I step out, and that's all I can do. Fingers crossed to get the nod, but all the trust is in those guys, and I respect the decision they make," he noted.

Pope acknowledged the buzz around the Ashes, saying, 'Everyone is excited, but let's focus on what's made us a strong side. '

"Everyone is just so excited for it," he said. "There's obviously a lot of chat from the media, everywhere you look it's Ashes, and for us it is to enjoy that, enjoy the experience of it. But let's just remember what's made us a real good side over the last few years, and hopefully if I do get the nod on Friday, then it's going to be an amazing series to be a part of," he concluded.

Pope averaged 11.16 across six innings when England were hammered 4-0 in the previous away Ashes in 2021/22, mustering just 67 runs in total and a top-score of 35.

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

This Ashes will be a crucial Test for England, fuelled by their aggressive 'Bazball' brand of cricket. During England's harrowing run, they are yet to win a Test, let alone an Ashes series in Australia, since their famous triumph in 2010/11. England last won the prized urn in 2015 on their home soil. (ANI)

