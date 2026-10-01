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Home / Sports / "I immediately teared up": Prithika Pradeep's father on daughter's Asian Games gold in women's compound archery team event

"I immediately teared up": Prithika Pradeep's father on daughter's Asian Games gold in women's compound archery team event

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Prithika Pradeep's father Pradeep Simon said he was overcome with emotion while watching his daughter clinch gold for India at the Asian Games 2026, crediting her years of hard work, passion and the support of her coach for the historic achievement.

Prithika, alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi, won the gold medal in the women's compound archery team event at the 2026 Games.

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Speaking to ANI, Pradeep said he was watching the match alone from Mumbai when he realised that Prithika was on course to win the gold.

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"I work in Mumbai, so I was watching the match alone. When I realised she was about to win gold—given her consistent performance, it was clear she would—the first thing that crossed my mind was the hard work she and her coach had put in over the last 7–8 years," he said.

"And, of course, the result—winning gold for the country. I immediately teared up," Pradeep added. Reflecting on his daughter's journey, he said reaching the Asian Games podium was not easy, but her passion for the sport remained unwavering.

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"The journey to reach this point was certainly tough. But Prithika's passion never wavered. I also give credit to her coach," he said. Pradeep said that as parents, he and his wife focused on supporting Prithika and ensuring that sport helped shape her as a person.

"Our role was simply to be her support system. For my wife and me, the priority was simply that the sport would help her become a better person; we could see that happening," he said.

The gold medal, he added, brought a sense of happiness that went beyond professional or financial achievements. "The gold medal won for the country brings a kind of happiness that transcends career or financial gain," Pradeep said.

Prithika, Jyothi and Chikitha delivered a strong performance to secure the top spot in the women's compound team event, adding another gold medal to India's campaign at the Asian Games.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first round, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games Gold and a first Asiad Gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts.

This is India's seventh Gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the Gold. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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