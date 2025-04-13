New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar spoke on his banter with ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate MS Dhoni during the clash between two five-time champions earlier in this tournament, saying that he was just teasing the legendary wicketkeeper about having pressure on him to win the game for his side.

DC is on a roll and would be aiming to make it five wins in five and stay at the top of the points table against five-time champions MI, who have just won one of their five matches and sit at eighth spot in the points tally. The match will be DC's first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, their primary home venue.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser about the banter with Dhoni during the CSK-MI clash held in March, Chahar said, "It was fun with Mahi bhai. I just said Mahi bhai that there is a lot of pressure on you and you will have to win the match for your team."

During his banter with MS Dhoni, Chahar was seen teasing the legend when he came to bat. After the match was over, Dhoni was seen jokingly hitting Chahar with a bat.

Chahar represented CSK from 2018-24, winning three IPL titles with them in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He took 76 wickets in 76 matches for CSK at an average of 27.71, with best figures of 4/13.

This season, CSK is lying near the bottom of the table with just one win and five straight losses in six matches and Dhoni, the stand-in skipper in place of an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, indeed is under pressure.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

