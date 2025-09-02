New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): During the final Test at The Oval, where India squared the series 2-2, there was a brief moment of tension between Prasidh Krishna and English batter Joe Root as both had an altercation, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't know why Rooty (Joe Root) reacted," he said at the end of the day's play.

"I just told him, 'you're looking in great shape,' and somehow it turned into a lot of abuse and all that," Krishna further said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Thankfully, there was no lingering animosity. After India's series-leveling victory, Prasidh got a chance to speak to Root again, and this time, the conversation was far more relaxed.

"I did go and speak to most of them - including Root," he said.

Krishna added, "I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me'. I said, 'No', and he replied, 'I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up'."

"That's what I love about the sport - that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn from. You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Prasidh believed that all the matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 were like an episode of a TV series, full of drama, excitement, intrigue, comebacks, heartbreaks, elation.

"I don't think any of us expected the series to go that way," he said of each Test match going into the final day.

"It kept swinging back and forth and, in hindsight, 2-2, we're really happy with how we played the whole series," he noted.

"The way we fought every time we were under pressure - and how, each time, someone stood up and delivered for the team - was really pleasing for all of us," he said. (ANI)

