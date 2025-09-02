DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "I just said, you're in great shape": Prasidh Krishna reflects on Oval exchange with Joe Root

"I just said, you're in great shape": Prasidh Krishna reflects on Oval exchange with Joe Root

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): During the final Test at The Oval, where India squared the series 2-2, there was a brief moment of tension between Prasidh Krishna and English batter Joe Root as both had an altercation, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

"I don't know why Rooty (Joe Root) reacted," he said at the end of the day's play.

"I just told him, 'you're looking in great shape,' and somehow it turned into a lot of abuse and all that," Krishna further said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Thankfully, there was no lingering animosity. After India's series-leveling victory, Prasidh got a chance to speak to Root again, and this time, the conversation was far more relaxed.

"I did go and speak to most of them - including Root," he said.

Advertisement

Krishna added, "I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me'. I said, 'No', and he replied, 'I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up'."

"That's what I love about the sport - that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn from. You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Prasidh believed that all the matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 were like an episode of a TV series, full of drama, excitement, intrigue, comebacks, heartbreaks, elation.

"I don't think any of us expected the series to go that way," he said of each Test match going into the final day.

"It kept swinging back and forth and, in hindsight, 2-2, we're really happy with how we played the whole series," he noted.

"The way we fought every time we were under pressure - and how, each time, someone stood up and delivered for the team - was really pleasing for all of us," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts