“I just want to enjoy my batting”: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after historic eighth ODI ton

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 25 (ANI): After scoring a historic eighth ODI century, Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the importance of accepting reality and staying focused on the game, saying cricket has always brought her happiness and she intends to continue enjoying her batting in the next phase of her career.

Kaur strengthened her legacy in Indian women’s cricket with a brilliant 126 off 121 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Sunday, moving past former captain Mithali Raj to become India’s second-highest century-scorer in women’s ODIs.

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Kaur was speaking after the match about navigating the emotions of the past few weeks and mentally preparing for a fresh start in the next phase of her career, following her replacement by Smriti Mandhana as India’s captain ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

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“Well, I'm somebody who always likes to live life close to reality, and this is the reality now, and I just want to accept it in whatever way it is. And at the same time, cricket is something which has always given me happiness, and batting is something which is, you know, something I've been enjoying throughout my career. And today, and whenever I'm going to step in, I just want to enjoy my batting,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Her landmark knock, alongside Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 106 off 86 balls, powered India to an imposing 328/6 after they elected to bat first.

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Kaur’s ton alongside Sharma, followed by a four-wicket haul from Vaishnavi Sharma, powered India Women to a commanding 121-run victory over Zimbabwe.

The win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India will now look to complete a series sweep in the third and final ODI after securing the series with a match to spare. (ANI)

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