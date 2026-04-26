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Home / Sports / "I keep believing in myself": Deepti Sharma after India's 14-run victory over South Africa in 4th T20I

"I keep believing in myself": Deepti Sharma after India's 14-run victory over South Africa in 4th T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], April 26 (ANI): India all-rounder Deepti Sharma credited her self-belief and teammates' support after delivering a match-winning bowling performance in India's 14-run victory over South Africa in the fourth Women's T20I.

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Deepti, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said she thrives in pressure situations and always backs herself to make a strong comeback when needed. She returned with career-best figures of 5/19, registering her maiden T20I five-wicket haul and guiding India to their first win of the ongoing five-match series

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"I'm very pleased, because I'm good in crunch situations. I keep believing in myself that I'll come back hard. All credit to my teammates who believe in me," Deepti said after the win, as quoted by the ICC.

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Deepti Sharma had been enduring a lean run of form, going wicketless in her last five T20Is while also struggling to make an impact with the bat. India head coach Amol Muzumdar, however, continued to back his star player to bounce back, and Deepti repaid that faith in stunning fashion with a match-winning performance in Johannesburg.

"She's a class player, there's no doubt about it. We have seen it in the World Cup, in bigger tournaments, in pressure situations. She has stood up for India and had some stellar performances, especially in the last (Women's Cricket) World Cup," said Mazumdar after the third T20I against South Africa, backing Deepti Sharma to bounce back.

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"I think it's just a matter of time when she hits a form, and I and the entire country would be hoping it starts from tomorrow. She's been a marquee player for a long time, and she has shouldered that responsibility in the middle order, I mean, she's one of the pillars of Indian women's cricket at the moment," Mazumdar added.

A brilliant all-round performance from Deepti Sharma powered India to a 14-run victory over South Africa in the fourth Women's T20I at Johannesburg on Saturday. Despite already losing the series 1-3, India produced a strong display to secure a consolation win with one match remaining.

Batting first, India posted 185/5 in 20 overs, thanks to a fluent 43 from Jemimah Rodrigues and a crucial unbeaten 36 off 26 balls from Deepti Sharma. Richa Ghosh also chipped in with a quickfire 34 not out to boost the total in the final overs.

In reply, South Africa started steadily but lost momentum after regular breakthroughs. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as well, picking up a five-wicket haul (5/19), dismantling the Proteas' middle order. Despite resistance from Sune Luus and Eliz-Mari Marx, South Africa was restricted to 171/9 in 20 overs.

With this win, India ended South Africa's dominance in the fourth T20I, though the visitors continue to lead the series 3-1 with one match remaining. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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