I-League 3 2026-27: 19 clubs set to compete across four groups

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The 2026-27 season of I-League 3, the fourth tier of the Indian men’s football league system, will commence on October 22, 2026, with group-stage matches being held across four venues. The participating clubs will compete in a single round-robin format within their respective groups, according to the media release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Group A, comprising TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Southern Sporting Union, and KLASA FC, will play its matches at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Group B contains Garhwal Heroes FC, Sher-e-Punjab SC, Corbett FC, Techtro Swades United FC and Ghaziabad City FC. Fixtures will take place at Amenity Football Academy in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

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Kuppuraj FC, Lakecity FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Godavari FC and Chhaygaon FC are placed in Group C and will play their matches at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya. Group D action is scheduled at the Duler Stadium in Mapusa, Goa, and will feature Kickstart FC, RT Boys FC, GOG FCC, Zinc Football Academy and Clube de Salgaocar.

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The group stage will begin on October 22, with Groups B and C kicking off their respective campaigns. Group A action will commence on October 26, while Group D matches will begin on November 1. The group-stage fixtures will conclude on November 9.

A total of 19 clubs will feature in the 2026-27 season, divided into four groups.

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Four group winners and two best second-placed teams across all groups will qualify for the six-team play-offs. The top two teams in the play-offs will be promoted to the 2027-28 season of the I-League 2.

In 2025-26, champions Baghpat FC and runners-up FC Raengdai were promoted from I-League 3 to the 2026-27 I-League 2.

2026-27 I-League 3 Group Stage

Group A: TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Southern Sporting Union, KLASA FC

Group B: Corbett FC, Techtro Swades United FC, Ghaziabad City FC, Sher-e-Punjab SC, Garhwal Heroes FC

Group C: Lakecity FC, Godavari FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Kuppuraj FC, Chhaygaon FC

Group D: Clube de Salgaocar, Zinc Football Academy, RT Boys FC, GOG FCC, Kickstart FC

Notably, all matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

2026-27 I-League 3 Group Stage Fixtures

Group A – Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal

October 26, 2026

Match 1: TRAU FC vs KLASA FC, 09:00 IST

Match 2: NEROCA FC vs Southern Sporting Union, 15:00 IST

October 28, 2026

Match 3: KLASA FC vs Southern Sporting Union, 09:00 IST

Match 4: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC, 15:00 IST

October 30, 2026

Match 5: NEROCA FC vs KLASA FC, 09:00 IST

Match 6: Southern Sporting Union vs TRAU FC, 15:00 IST

Group B – Amenity Football Academy, Rudrapur

October 22, 2026

Match 1: Corbett FC vs Techtro Swades United FC, 09:00 IST

Match 2: Ghaziabad City FC vs Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club, 15:00 IST

October 24, 2026

Match 3: Techtro Swades United FC vs Ghaziabad City FC, 09:00 IST

Match 4: Garhwal Heroes Football Club vs Corbett FC, 15:00 IST

October 26, 2026

Match 5: Ghaziabad City FC vs Garhwal Heroes Football Club, 09:00 IST

Match 6: Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club vs Techtro Swades United FC, 15:00 IST

October 28, 2026

Match 7: Garhwal Heroes Football Club vs Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club, 09:00 IST

Match 8: Corbett FC vs Ghaziabad City FC, 15:00 IST

October 30, 2026

Match 9: Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club vs Corbett FC, 09:00 IST

Match 10: Techtro Swades United FC vs Garhwal Heroes Football Club, 15:00 IST

Group C – SSA Stadium, Shillong

October 22, 2026

Match 1: Lakecity FC vs Godavari FC, 09:00 IST

Match 2: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Kuppuraj FC, 17:00 IST

October 24, 2026

Match 3: Kuppuraj FC vs Lakecity FC, 09:00 IST

Match 4: Chhaygaon FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC, 17:00 IST

October 26, 2026

Match 5: Lakecity FC vs Chhaygaon FC, 09:00 IST

Match 6: Godavari FC vs Kuppuraj FC, 15:00 IST

October 28, 2026

Match 7: Chhaygaon FC vs Godavari FC, 09:00 IST

Match 8: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Lakecity FC, 17:00 IST

October 30, 2026

Match 9: Kuppuraj FC vs Chhaygaon FC, 09:00 IST

Match 10: Godavari FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC, 17:00 IST

Group D – Duler Stadium, Mapusa

November 1, 2026

Match 1: Clube de Salgaocar vs Zinc Football Academy, 09:00 IST

Match 2: RT Boys FC vs GOG FCC, 16:00 IST

November 3, 2026

Match 3: Zinc Football Academy vs RT Boys FC, 09:00 IST

Match 4: Kickstart FC vs Clube de Salgaocar, 16:00 IST

November 5, 2026

Match 5: RT Boys FC vs Kickstart FC, 09:00 IST

Match 6: GOG FCC vs Zinc Football Academy, 16:00 IST

November 7, 2026

Match 7: Kickstart FC vs GOG FCC, 09:00 IST

Match 8: Clube de Salgaocar vs RT Boys FC, 16:00 IST

November 9, 2026

Match 9: Zinc Football Academy vs Kickstart FC, 09:00 IST

Match 10: GOG FCC vs Clube de Salgaocar, 16:00 IST. (ANI)

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