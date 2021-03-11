I-League: Goals galore in Punjab FC vs NEROCA clash

Kalyani

RoundGlass Punjab and NEROCA FC played out a 3–3 draw to end their respective I-League seasons on a thrilling note here today.

New Delhi

Zambia calls off football friendly against India

Three days after confirming their availability to play a international friendly match against India, the Football Association of Zambia has called off the game due to unavailability of players.

Tokyo

Sandhu lies 20th at midway stage, Gangjee misses out

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu made the cut with a solid 1-under 69 but Rahil Gangjee missed it by a stroke at the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup. Sandhu lies T-20 after two rounds. Gangjee was T-64th, while the top-60 and ties made the cut.

Bangkok

Three birdies in a row help Tvesa make cut

India’s Tvesa Malik overcame sweltering heat and her cold form as she shot three straight birdies on the back nine to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Bangkok. Malik finished Day 2 at 72 after 75 on Day 1. She was T-38th.

Clifton (New Jersey)

Aditi tied 47th on opening day at Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok shot a 1-under 71 to be tied-47th after the first round at the Cognizant Founders Cup. Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall shot a 1-under 71 each to lie tied-14th after Day 1 of the Flumserberg Ladies Open. — Agencies