I-League: Gokulam set the bar higher

PTI

Kolkata, May 14

Gokulam Kerala FC created history by becoming the first team in the I-League era to defend its title with a 2-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting in a fitting finale here today.

Rishad PP put the defending champions ahead with his 49th minute strike. However, Marcus Joseph's deflected free-kick deflected levelled the things. However, Kerala regained the lead through Emil Benny (61st). They won the title with a six-point advantage