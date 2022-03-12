I League: Punjab FC leave it late against Aizawl FC

Kalyani: Punjab FC scored two goals in the stoppage time to secure a dramatic 4-3 win over Aizawl FC in a high-scoring I-League match here today. Punjab came from behind three times in the thrilling match.
ISL: Kerala take upper hand with 1-0 win vs Jamshedpur
Kerala Blasters inched closer to a place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC courtesy a Sahal Abdul Samad goal in the first leg of the Indian Super League semifinal today.
Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships: Vishwanath in finals
Indian youth boxers Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) produced gritty performances to enter the finals of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today. Vishwanath beat Miralijon Mavlonov by a split 4-1 decision. Anand gave his all to secure a tough 3-2 win over Abduvali Buriboev. Agencies
