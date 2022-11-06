I-League winner to play in ISL from next season

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said that the winner of the I-League, which begins next Saturday, will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season without paying any fee as per the roadmap finalised three years ago.

But the participation of the I-League winners of the 2022-23 season — and the 2023-24 season as well — in the ISL will be subject to fulfilling the club licensing criteria.

“We can confirm that the I-League winner of this season will be promoted to the ISL (2023-24 season) subject to fulfilling the premier one licensing criteria and sporting merit,” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said. “They (I-League winners) will not give any (participation) fee. Since all the clubs playing in the ISL will have to fulfil premier one licensing criteria, they (I-League winners) also will have to fulfil the criteria.”

Originally, the promotion and relegation system was to begin in the ISL from the 2024-25 season.