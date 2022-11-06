I-League winner to play in ISL from next season

New Delhi, November 5
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said that the winner of the I-League, which begins next Saturday, will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season without paying any fee as per the roadmap finalised three years ago.
But the participation of the I-League winners of the 2022-23 season — and the 2023-24 season as well — in the ISL will be subject to fulfilling the club licensing criteria.
“We can confirm that the I-League winner of this season will be promoted to the ISL (2023-24 season) subject to fulfilling the premier one licensing criteria and sporting merit,” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said. “They (I-League winners) will not give any (participation) fee. Since all the clubs playing in the ISL will have to fulfil premier one licensing criteria, they (I-League winners) also will have to fulfil the criteria.”
Originally, the promotion and relegation system was to begin in the ISL from the 2024-25 season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...