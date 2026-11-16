Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja revealed that he had promised David Warner in 2020 that he would speak about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal but kept his account under wraps until two months before the release of his autobiography.

Khawaja's autobiography, ‘Sabr’, has reignited the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy, in which Steve Smith and David Warner received 12-month bans, while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban. Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team, including players and support staff, was aware of and involved in the ball-tampering, arguing that responsibility should not rest solely with Smith, Warner and Bancroft. He also alleged that sandpaper had been used during the second Test in Gqeberha before the team was caught during the third Test in Cape Town.

Following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Warner backed his revelations and questioned Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation, which held him, Smith and Bancroft responsible for the scandal and identified them as the only players aware of the ball-tampering plan.

Speaking on the We Used To Be… podcast, Khawaja said he had promised Warner in 2020 that he would reveal his account of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal but kept the details of his autobiography from him until two months before its release. He said Warner was shocked to learn about the book, after which the two began speaking regularly about the matter.

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"I promised him [Warner] for ages because he's had to carry with this for eight years. I didn't tell David Warner what was in my book till two months ago. I just waited and waited. One because I didn't want it to get leaked … there's no secrets in cricket,” he said.

"There was a period of time from like 2020, I sent a text message, to 2026 [where] we didn't even discuss it. We barely discussed it. And I made a promise to him in 2020 and I stuck to it. I texted him two months ago and he had no idea that I was writing it and he was so shocked. From then on, that's when we talked and we kept talking," he added.

Khawaja said he spoke out to defend the three players he believed were unfairly treated in the scandal, while acknowledging that his revelations could have consequences for other current players and his family. He added that he had anticipated the backlash but had not expected it to become so personal.

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"I've stood up for the three guys who I feel like were treated unfairly. But there's other guys that are still playing in the team right now that there might be some sort of cost, but I've tried my best to balance that out … but there's always a cost in everything you do and the cost, you know what, there's a cost to my family over the last three days, too,” he said.

"But I am also not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into. I knew what was coming. I just didn't realise it would be so personal," he added.

The captain of the current Australian men’s cricket team, Cummins, on Friday addressed a presser, denying Khawaja's bombshell 2018 Sandpaper Gate revelations and the effect it has had on him and the Australian cricketing fraternity.

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During the presser, while Cummins still addressed Khawaja as a friend, he called him out for his "utter nonsense" claims and for being "casual and flippant" with his story, causing harm to the reputations and lives of his teammates. (ANI)

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