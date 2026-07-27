"I made so many sacrifices...": Emotional Mirabai Chanu after historic golden hat-trick at CWG

Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu said she was "extremely happy and very emotional" after winning a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, revealing that years of sacrifices, injuries and mental stress made the achievement even more special.

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The Indian weightlifting star clinched the women's 48kg title at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday to complete a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Her victory also earned India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

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Reflecting on the achievement, Chanu said the journey to the top had been far from easy.

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"I am extremely happy and also very emotional. I made so many sacrifices and overcame stress and injuries to reach the Games and win a medal. I didn't know I would set a Commonwealth record. I was only focused on completing the lift assigned by my coach," she told ANI.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist dominated the competition from the outset. She opened with a Commonwealth record lift of 85kg in the snatch to take control of the event.

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In the clean and jerk, Chanu stumbled on her opening attempt at 82kg but bounced back immediately, clearing the weight in her second attempt before successfully lifting 85kg on her third attempt to set a new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth record.

She then capped off her campaign by successfully lifting 105kg, sealing the gold medal in commanding fashion and becoming one of the few Indian athletes to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The latest triumph marked another milestone in Chanu's illustrious career, adding to an already glittering list of achievements that includes an Olympic silver medal and a World Championship title.

Her victory also continued India's strong start in weightlifting at Glasgow 2026. Earlier in the day, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 60kg event, while Raja Muthupandi later added another silver in the men's 65kg category.

Chanu's success ensured India's national anthem was played for the first time at the Games, giving the country's campaign a significant boost as more medal events await in Glasgow. (ANI)

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