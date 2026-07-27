DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "I made so many sacrifices...": Emotional Mirabai Chanu after historic golden hat-trick at CWG

"I made so many sacrifices...": Emotional Mirabai Chanu after historic golden hat-trick at CWG

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu said she was "extremely happy and very emotional" after winning a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, revealing that years of sacrifices, injuries and mental stress made the achievement even more special.

Advertisement

The Indian weightlifting star clinched the women's 48kg title at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday to complete a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Her victory also earned India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the achievement, Chanu said the journey to the top had been far from easy.

Advertisement

"I am extremely happy and also very emotional. I made so many sacrifices and overcame stress and injuries to reach the Games and win a medal. I didn't know I would set a Commonwealth record. I was only focused on completing the lift assigned by my coach," she told ANI.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist dominated the competition from the outset. She opened with a Commonwealth record lift of 85kg in the snatch to take control of the event.

Advertisement

In the clean and jerk, Chanu stumbled on her opening attempt at 82kg but bounced back immediately, clearing the weight in her second attempt before successfully lifting 85kg on her third attempt to set a new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth record.

She then capped off her campaign by successfully lifting 105kg, sealing the gold medal in commanding fashion and becoming one of the few Indian athletes to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The latest triumph marked another milestone in Chanu's illustrious career, adding to an already glittering list of achievements that includes an Olympic silver medal and a World Championship title.

Her victory also continued India's strong start in weightlifting at Glasgow 2026. Earlier in the day, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 60kg event, while Raja Muthupandi later added another silver in the men's 65kg category.

Chanu's success ensured India's national anthem was played for the first time at the Games, giving the country's campaign a significant boost as more medal events await in Glasgow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts