 I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was constantly talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was constantly talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan

I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was constantly talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan

The 25-year-old batter’s 58 off 39 deliveries was monumental in India taking a 1-0 lead in the 5 match series against Australia

I practised a lot in nets during World Cup, was constantly talking to coaches: Ishan Kishan

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the first T20 International cricket match between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. PTI photo



PTI

Visakhapatnam, November 24

Spending time on the bench during the ODI World Cup meant numerous opportunities for Ishan Kishan to work on his game under expert coaches. He batted and batted at the nets, visualising about how to play certain bowlers in match situations.

During the first T20 International against Australia here on Thursday, the 25-year-old India batter reaped the rewards of diligently doing all the homework a while back in the company of the country's best cricketers, including a couple of all-time greats.

At the receiving end of his onslaught was leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, off whom Kishan collected 30 runs off only 10 deliveries.

"During the World Cup, when I wasn't playing, I asked myself before every practice session 'What is important for me now. What I could do. I practised a lot in nets. I was constantly talking to the coaches about the game, how to take the game deep. How to target certain bowlers.

"Being a lefty against leg-spinner, I know how the wicket was as I had kept for 20 overs. When you are chasing 209, you need to target a bowler, who you can hit. I had a chat with Surya bhai that I'm going to take (on) this guy (Sangha) wherever he bowls because we need to get the runs and balls close," Kishan said at the post-match press conference.

"You can't leave too many runs for the batters at the back. It won't be easy for them to play the big shots straight away. I had to take my chances and I believed in myself," he added.

Thanks to Kishan's 58 off 39 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's 42-ball 80, India chased down a target of 209 with a ball to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Communication with Suryakumar, who is leading the team in this series and with whom Kishan has played a lot of cricket in the IPL, was the key after India lost two early wickets in a big chase.

"We lost two wickets early and partnership was very important. I played with Surya bhai in the same team in IPL also so I know how he plays, what shots he can play... the communication I think it was very good today in the middle. We were talking to each other about which bowler we have to take, we have to keep on rotating the strike."   

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a difficult day in the field, gong for 54 runs in his four overs.

"It was not easy for spinners, even when the Australian spinners were bowling they went for runs.

"I know he is a very good bowler, he has done well in the past matches. You have seen the wicket, it was not easy, the ball was not doing much, the ball was travelling a lot. Josh Inglis, the way he batted, and at the same time he had Steve Smith at the other end.

"We need to focus on what we could have done, we will get wickets like these in upcoming games too. Bishnoi, he just needs to back himself a bit more and he will do very well in the upcoming games," Kishan said.

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter termed it a "solid all round performance".

"Solid performance all around. It was not easy for the bowlers I know, especially with the fact that most of them are playing after a long time in international cricket. So credit goes to everyone.

"It was a pressure game when you are playing against Australia. Overall, I think, we were very good."    

After the exploits of Suryakumar and Kishan, the big-hitting Rinku Singh guided India to victory with his unbeaten 22 off 14 balls.

"Sometimes we need to play these matches where you know you are winning it easily and at the same time the match gets close, so we get to learn a lot form those games where we have to take singles, where we have to hit in the gaps.

"Rinku, you know, he has done so well in IPL and then domestic matches. And coming here playing against Australia, showing his calmness the shots he played, I think, he was superb today," Kishan said.

#Australia #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
India

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

5
Diaspora

Indian doctoral student killed in shooting incident in US

6
Sports

Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

8
India

Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit: Canadian PM Trudeau highlights need of action to uphold rule of law and international law

9
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

10
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to ex Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', 'I'm very thankful to Sid...'

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

The accident takes place on Thursday evening


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Water supply to continue without disruption: DJB

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College