"I should have finished it": Gill reflects on his 110 as Kohli, Kuldeep power India to victory  

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Following his fluent century against the West Indies in the first ODI, Indian skipper Shubman Gill reflected on his dismissal with some regret, saying he felt he should have finished the chase, but was nevertheless satisfied with his innings.

Virat Kohli's majestic century and Gill's fluent hundred powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

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The India captain also praised Kuldeep Yadav for turning the game around with crucial wickets when India were under pressure, calling him a natural wicket-taker.

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Gill also hailed Virat Kohli's approach, saying the veteran batter is enjoying his cricket, playing with freedom and making full use of his ability to clear the boundary. He added that Kohli has earned the freedom to play the way he wants after winning numerous matches for India.

Gill also said India are looking to develop an eighth batting option who can contribute around 25 runs, adding that the team is open to experimenting with different combinations.

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"When I got out, I thought I should have finished it. But it was a very satisfying innings. Someone like him (Kuldeep Yadav), if he's bowling, he's a wicket-taker. We were on the back foot, he got us back in the game and got us crucial wickets. (On Kohli's batting) He's batting superbly; he's enjoying the game a lot more. He's playing with freedom. He always has the game to clear the boundary. He's won so many matches for the country; you want him to play however he wants to. We would want an 8th batting option who can contribute 25-odd runs. We are open to trying different combinations," Gill said after the match.

Kohli remained unbeaten on a sensational 139 off 88 balls, striking 11 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 153.40, while Ruturaj Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 13 off 19 balls.

Chasing a target of 296, India raced to 300/2 in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Captain Gill also played a major role in the chase, scoring 110 off 108 balls. His innings included 13 fours and a six.

Yadav was the standout bowler, scalping four wickets. Yadav was named Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass. He praised the batting efforts of Gill and Kohli while admitting that receiving the award felt a little awkward.

He said he was pleased with his rhythm and composure, trusting his instincts and bowling according to what he felt in the moment. Yadav said the performance has helped him regain confidence, but stressed that there is still plenty to improve.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a good bowling flow, saying that when he finds the right rhythm, everything seems to fall into place.

"I actually loved the batting from Shubman and Virat bhai. It feels awkward to receive this award. I liked my rhythm, I was very calm. I just bowled whatever I felt like bowling. Good to get the confidence back. I still believe there's a lot to improve. It's all about bowling flow. When you're in good flow, everything looks good," Yadav said after the match.

The victory gave India an ideal start to the three-match series, with Kohli's record-setting knock and Gill's century dominating the chase after Kuldeep's four-wicket haul restricted West Indies to a below-par total despite their strong start. (ANI)

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