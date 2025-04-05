DT
PT
Home / Sports / "I take full ownership": Hardik Pandya after MI's defeat to LSG

"I take full ownership": Hardik Pandya after MI's defeat to LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side fell short in key moments as they went down by 12 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash held in Lucknow on Friday.
ANI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side fell short in key moments as they went down by 12 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash held in Lucknow on Friday.

Speaking after the game, Pandya pointed out lapses in the field and a few tactical errors that eventually cost them the match.

"Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much. We fell short in the end," he said, acknowledging the fine margins that defined the outcome, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Pandya, who rolled his arm over once again, reflected on his bowling contribution and his approach. As he had his first fifer, he ended with 5/36.

"Always enjoyed my bowling. I don't have many options but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets, but I try to make batters make mistakes. Today was one of those days," he explained.

The MI skipper also addressed the team's underwhelming performance with the bat.

"As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership," Pandya stated, taking responsibility for the collective effort.

One of the talking points from the match was the decision to retire out Tilak Varma during the chase.

Clarifying the move, Pandya said, "We needed some hits, he was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they don't come."

With the loss, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle for rhythm this season, but Pandya remains hopeful.

"Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting. It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

