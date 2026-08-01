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Home / Sports / "I think Arundhati will win 5-0": Local coach Ashok Gautam confident of CWG 2026 gold

"I think Arundhati will win 5-0": Local coach Ashok Gautam confident of CWG 2026 gold

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Kota (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary's local coach, Ashok Gautam, expressed confidence in her winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after she advanced to the women's 70kg final, defeating defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in a closely fought semifinal on Friday.

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Speaking from Kota, Gautam said Arundhati's hard work had helped her reach the final and backed her to beat England's Chantelle Reid in the title clash.

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"Arundhati has achieved this milestone with her hard work. She will face England's Chantelle Reid next. I think Arundhati will win 5-0. She has been performing really well in the CWG. She has been hardworking since the beginning," Gautam told ANI.

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The coach also expressed hope that Arundhati would continue her success at the international level and win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

"I hope she wins Gold for India even in the next Olympics," he said.

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Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary advanced to the women's 70kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in a closely fought semifinal on Friday, according to ESPN.

Arundhati produced a composed performance against the experienced Welsh boxer, using her effective counter-punching and accuracy to edge past her opponent in a split decision victory.

Eccles started aggressively in the opening round and looked to apply early pressure, but Arundhati stayed patient and responded with cleaner punches. A standing count against Eccles late in the round helped the Indian gain momentum, with the judges awarding the round in her favour, according to ESPN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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