Home / Sports / "I think he's still got that hunger to give more to Australia": Starc speaks on Nathan Lyon

"I think he's still got that hunger to give more to Australia": Starc speaks on Nathan Lyon

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Adelaide [Australia], December 22 (ANI): Australia's speedster Mitchell Starc backed Nathan Lyon to go through another rehab and be able to resume his Test career after suffering a hamstring injury in the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide and believes he's still got that hunger to give more to Australia.

Lyon hobbled off on the final morning after diving to field a ball at long leg. He went for scans, leaving and returning to the ground on crutches, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"Really unfortunate for him. I'm sure it's a tough one to take. He contributed a lot in this Test match. So he should first and foremost enjoy the moment. He's helped us get to this victory," Starc said.

"He's obviously had a layoff with his calf through England, so he's sort of more on board with the fast bowlers in terms of what rehab takes. I think he's still got that hunger to give more to Australia. So that's all for him to think through. Hopefully, it's not a huge layoff. But, yeah, obviously disappointed for him. Hopefully, he's back sooner than later," he added.

Lyon stormed back into the team with a bang, grabbing five wickets in the match after being left out of the Brisbane Test. He kicked off his impressive return with two wickets in his first innings, surpassing Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker. Lyon then dismantled England's resistance on the fourth afternoon, claiming key wickets of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, and Zak Crawley.

Starc, for his part, had no doubts about being able to back up for the remainder of the series. "[Feeling] good, ready to go," he said. "I think my average speed was better than anyone's, so good to go."

Australia clinched the win midway through the final day of the Adelaide contest, with Scott Boland claiming the decisive wicket as England were bowled out for 352 in their second innings, as Australia made it 3-0 in the five-game Ashes series.

The triumph sees Australia maintain their place at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a perfect record through six Tests of their 22 Tests this cycle and has them well placed to reach a third straight decider at Lord's in 2027. They won the prestigious mace back in 2023, defeating India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

