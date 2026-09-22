New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party leader and former Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday praised the Japan cricket team for putting up a strong fight against Shreyas Iyer-led India in their thrilling five-over T20I at Sano, saying he had expected the Indian side to win comfortably.

India and Japan played a thrilling, rain-shortened five-over one-off T20I, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over to seal a two-run win after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4. Notably, the match was held to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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Speaking to ANI, Taro Kono said he expected India to win comfortably but was impressed by Japan’s close contest. He expressed hope that cricket would gain popularity in Japan and said the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics could give the Japanese team hope for the future.

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“I thought Indian team would kill us, but it was almost. So, well, thank you very much for your consideration. I hope more, you know, they're going to be more cricket population in Japan. It's (cricket) going to be in Olympic games. So maybe our cricket team has some hope for Olympic games,” he said.

Coming to the match, Japan’s bowlers impressed on a sluggish Sano surface, restricting India to 32/4 in 5 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Japan’s Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2/17 and Ibrahim Takahashi took one wicket. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply.

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Chasing 33, Japan slipped to 7/2 before Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis steadied the innings. Washington Sundar dismissed Kadowaki-Fleming for 12 in the fourth over, leaving Japan needing eight from the final six balls. Axar Patel then held his nerve to restrict Japan to 30/3, sealing a narrow two-run win for India. Washington finished with two wickets and was India's standout bowler. (ANI)

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