DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "I used to play with plastic balls in Ratlam" Ashutosh Sharma reflects on his early cricketing days

"I used to play with plastic balls in Ratlam" Ashutosh Sharma reflects on his early cricketing days

Ashutosh took his team to a successful run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] March 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma reflected on his early cricketing days in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Ashutosh Sharma's journey began with playing with plastic balls in Ratlam. A friend introduced him to a club during summer camp.

"I used to play with plastic balls in Ratlam. That's where it all started. A friend of mine from Ratlam took me to a club during summer camp, and that's how my journey began. I started practicing in the nets, and then I played my first match. I think I hit three boundaries in that match, and that gave me a lot of confidence. That's when I thought, 'I should play professionally.' That moment changed everything for me."Ashutosh Sharma told Jio Hostar.

Ashutosh took his team to a successful run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role.

Advertisement

Ashutosh's knock of 66* in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each, is the second-highest score made by a player batting at number seven or below during a successful run chase in the IPL, levelling with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell during a chase of 155/9 against Punjab back in 2015. The highest score was by Dwayne Bravo, who made a blistering 68 in 30 balls to take Chennai Super Kings to a one-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Railways batter continued from where he had left off during the debut 2024 season with Punjab Kings, pulling off a clutch knock that lifted DC against LSG on Monday, March 24. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper