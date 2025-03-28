"I used to play with plastic balls in Ratlam" Ashutosh Sharma reflects on his early cricketing days

New Delhi [India] March 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma reflected on his early cricketing days in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Ashutosh Sharma's journey began with playing with plastic balls in Ratlam. A friend introduced him to a club during summer camp.

"I used to play with plastic balls in Ratlam. That's where it all started. A friend of mine from Ratlam took me to a club during summer camp, and that's how my journey began. I started practicing in the nets, and then I played my first match. I think I hit three boundaries in that match, and that gave me a lot of confidence. That's when I thought, 'I should play professionally.' That moment changed everything for me."Ashutosh Sharma told Jio Hostar.

Ashutosh took his team to a successful run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role.

Ashutosh's knock of 66* in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each, is the second-highest score made by a player batting at number seven or below during a successful run chase in the IPL, levelling with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell during a chase of 155/9 against Punjab back in 2015. The highest score was by Dwayne Bravo, who made a blistering 68 in 30 balls to take Chennai Super Kings to a one-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Railways batter continued from where he had left off during the debut 2024 season with Punjab Kings, pulling off a clutch knock that lifted DC against LSG on Monday, March 24. (ANI)

