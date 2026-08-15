"I want to be here...": Arteta downplays contract issue with Arsenal ahead of new season

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has downplayed fears around his departure from the club, saying that the fans do not need to worry about it since he wants to be with the reigning Premier League champions.

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Arteta, 44, has led Arsenal to one FA Cup, two Community Shields and ended a 22-year Premier League drought last season since taking over as manager back in 2019. The success also included a UEFA Champions League final last season against back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

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While Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke said back in May that Arteta's contract extension was a key priority as he enters the final year of his stay at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta has made it clear that there is no need to panic, ahead of his side's opening match against Coventry FC at home.

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"They [the fans] do not have to worry about any of that, because I want to be here. I am extremely happy. I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with, and when we have the possibility, we will resolve that. And that is it," said Arteta as quoted by Goal.com.

He also said that the transfer market stays the key focus, saying, "There is always another priority, I think! And that is the way we have been treating it, I think, because everybody feels comfortable that the time on the contract is not going to be an issue."

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Arteta feels completely aligned with the club's goal, saying, "I think because my will, certainly, is to be here and I am very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That is why everyone is doing things in a really organic way."

Arteta's words are backed by the trophies and the records he has established, winning 213 of his 353 competitive matches in charge. As a player with the club from 2011-16, he lifted two FA Cups and Community Shields.

The North London side is playing for an 18th Community Shield title, with only Manchester United having lifted more than them in English football history and will face Manchester City for the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday.

The Gunners have lifted the trophy in their last five Community Shield appearances, including a flawless record of three victories when entering as reigning league champions in 1998, 2002, and 2004. (ANI)

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