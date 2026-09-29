“I want to put this medal around my mother’s neck”: Neeru Dhanda after historic Asian Games Trap Shooting Gold

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda dedicated her historic Asian Games gold medal in women's individual trap to her mother and coach after becoming the first Indian woman to win the event at the continental showpiece.

Dhanda produced a composed performance in rainy conditions to win the gold medal on Tuesday, securing India's fifth gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. Speaking to ANI after her victory, the 26-year-old shooter said hearing the national anthem after her triumph was a moment of immense pride.

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"I dedicate this medal to my mother, to my coach, and to the entire country of India. I want to put this medal around my mother's neck and my coach's neck. I am very excited about that," she told ANI after clinching gold.

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Dhanda topped both qualification and the final. The Indian began the final strongly, hitting all five targets in the opening series. She missed once in the second series but recovered quickly and maintained her composure through the latter stages to clinch gold.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dhanda said she was overwhelmed by the moment.

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"The feeling is super high-level. I am very excited. I have won a Gold medal for my country, and hearing our country's national anthem play was a moment of immense pride for me," she said.

Dhanda said her regular training in difficult weather conditions helped her cope with the rain during the competition.

"We prepare for this during our regular training. We train in bad weather conditions too, so in that sense, this was normal. But conditions differ from country to country, so there were some difficulties here. However, I kept myself calm, stayed focused on my game, and brought home the Gold," she said.

The victory marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as Dhanda became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

Dhanda admitted that she was not aware at the time that she had created history.

Her journey to the top has been backed by her family, coaches and support staff, with Dhanda particularly acknowledging her mother, father and paternal aunt Ajado Devi, who was a kabaddi player.

"My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife. My mother has contributed a lot to my life. My paternal aunt, Ajado Devi, was a Kabaddi player, and I am very inspired by her. My coach, Mansher Singh, has also contributed greatly. He has been with me for the last six years, working with me right from the grassroots level," she said.

She added, "I also want to mention my entire team—Vikram sir, our coach Peter Wilson (who is an Olympic champion and works with our Indian team), Ashwani ma'am (physio), TJ sir (psychologist), and all my teammates. Everyone's support was crucial, and thanks to them, I am here."

The gold capped a memorable year for Dhanda, who won her maiden ISSF World Cup gold in women's trap in Lonato, Italy, in July. She had also won the Asian Championship title earlier and is part of the Indian Army Marksmanship Unit as a Naib Subedar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhanda had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women's trap team event. India finished with 328 points, behind gold medallists China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Dhanda was India's top performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125. (ANI)

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