"I was as guilty as anyone else": SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss against GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): Following the defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins opened up and blamed himself for the team's loss in the 51st clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Clinical GT hammered a massive total on the board and then maintained their composure with a spirited performance to bag two points against SRH in Ahmedabad on Friday in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

With this defeat, the 2016 champions remained in the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table, where they have won only three (six points) out of their 10 games in the tournament so far. If they lose either one of their remaining four matches, then they will be eliminated from the competition.

Advertisement

"A couple of things. Our powerplay with the bat wasn't too great. I was as guilty as anyone else. Probably let them get 20-30 extra runs. Maybe hang on to one or two catches. Again I am guilty there. Chasing 200 looked a bit more realistic. They are class batters. They don't do anything outlandish. If you bowl bad balls, they just put them away," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

"We probably dished out too many bad balls. It is a really good wicket. Going for 140 in the last 14 overs was good on the bowling part. Sharma batted nicely. Nitish at the end. Left a little too much and too late for the batters. We can cling to some hope. Big auction last year. The core of the group will be there for three years. So, lots to play for. It is an amazing venue to play. They are so nice and loud," the right-arm seamer added.

Advertisement

Recapping Sunrisers Hyderabad's run chase, Abhishek and Head both played the role of aggressor, pummelling Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma to muster up a whopping 45 runs from the first four overs.

Prasidh Krishna was introduced into the attack to force a breakthrough and instantly reaped the rewards. Head tried to take on Prasidh by taking the aerial route, but couldn't cover much distance.

With his eyes glued to the ball, Rashid sprinted towards the landing zone, dived to his right, and took a stunner that pleased his eyes, forcing the Australian to return with 20(16).

Ishan Kishan walked in and delivered yet another scratchy 13(17). His rustic knock ended at the hands of Gerald Coetzee, who lured out a top edge that flew to Prasidh.

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek joined hands at the crease and tried to lead a counterattack. The duo took on Rashid Khan and tonked two maximums, trying to reduce the asking rate.

Abhishek brought up his sizzling fifty by thumping the ball over long leg. He continued to attack Rashid with a six and a four to reduce the asking rate.

As a faint glimmer of hope engulfed the Hyderabad camp, Ishant took it away in a single moment. Abhishek (74) couldn't get under the pull and dispatched the ball straight to Siraj.

Klaasen (23) followed his partner's footsteps, which led to the dressing room, after edging the ball away to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Hyderabad's chase completely derailed after Siraj struck on back-to-back deliveries to put the final nail in the coffin.

Nitish Reddy flexed his boundary-hitting muscle with a couple of sixes in the death overs. Before the 19th over, Gujarat Titans were well behind the over-rate and got penalised. An extra fielder was made to come inside the circle. The game was done and dusted, with Hyderabad requiring 44 runs in the final over.

With the required rate out of reach, Nitish and Cummins saw through the over and eventually surrendered to a 38-run defeat. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)