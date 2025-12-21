"I was completely devastated": Rohit Sharma opens up on ICC 2023 World Cup heartbreak

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has opened up about the heartbreak of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, saying everyone was disappointed and he was devastated after the loss to Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

In the summit clash, India faced Australia, and the Pat Cummins-led Aussies executed their plans perfectly against the Men in Blue. Batting first, India made 240 runs, and Australia chased down the target with six wickets in hand. Travis Head scored a match-winning century, whereas Marnus Labuschagne smashed a fifty to help Australia clinch the World Title.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Masters' Union Convocation 2025 event, Rohit said that it was a tough moment for him personally, and his only goal was to win a World Cup when he took over India captaincy in 2022.

Advertisement

"Everybody was extremely disappointed, and we just couldn't believe what had happened. It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022. My only goal was to win the World Cup, whether it was the T20 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. So when it didn't happen, I was completely devastated. There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back."

Rohit added that it was a big lesson for him, and he quickly reset for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India won under him after defeating South Africa in Barbados.

Advertisement

"I guess when you invest so much into something and don't achieve the result, it's a very natural reaction. That's exactly what happened with me. But I also knew that life doesn't end there. It was a big lesson for me how to deal with disappointment, reset, and start fresh. I knew that something else was coming the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies and I had to shift all my focus towards that. It's very easy to say this now, but at that moment, it was extremely difficult."

"At one point, I honestly felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left. It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back. I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn't let it go so easily."

Masters' Union, one of India's leading business and technology schools, held its Annual Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2025, with Indian cricketer and ODI captain Rohit Sharma addressing the graduating cohort as Chief Guest, according to a release.

In a deeply insightful keynote, Rohit reflected on his journey and the importance of resilience, discipline and intent in shaping long-term success. He spoke about learning from difficult beginnings, adapting to change, and remaining composed in the face of uncertainty, while drawing parallels between cricket and leadership in life.

Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricketer and ODI Captain, said, "Moving into the next phase of your life is a big step, but it is also something to be excited about, not afraid of. Challenges will always come your way, but they are what bring out the best in you, as they did in my journey. This institution has prepared you well for what lies ahead, so go forward with confidence, embrace what's coming, and enjoy the journey. These years will never come back, so cherish the moments, stay curious, and keep finding new reasons to feel excited about life." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)