Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 26 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu's mother and uncle expressed immense happiness and pride after the weightlifter won the gold medal in the women's 48kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with her mother saying she was confident of her daughter's victory despite concerns over her injury.

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Speaking to ANI, Chanu's mother, Saikhom Tombi, said she was confident that her daughter would win and revealed that Chanu had sought her blessings before beginning the competition.

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"I was confident that she would win, and she did. This is the third time I have felt very happy. Today, before she began the competition, she called me seeking my blessings for her success. At 17:00, she called me again to seek my blessings and informed me that she had won her third competition," she said.

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Tombi said she had been somewhat uncertain about Chanu's chances as she was injured but was thrilled after her daughter emerged victorious.

"I blessed her to win and told her that I was praying for her success. I was somewhat uncertain whether she would win as she was injured. However, I was very excited as she did win this time. Earlier she had won, and this time it would be the third time. I was very excited," she added.

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Chanu's uncle, Vinod Kumar Meetei, also expressed confidence in her ability to win the gold medal and praised her determination.

"First of all, it feels wonderful; I always had faith that she would win the gold medal. It is not just about my belief--everyone who supports India knows that she never gives up. This gold medal belongs to everyone," he told ANI.

"I was confident she would definitely win the gold medal. While the ultimate outcome rests in the hands of the Almighty, I remained certain--seeing her strength and determination--that she would secure the gold," he added.

Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth Games gold medal after lifting 105 kg in the clean and jerk category of the women's 48 kg final at Glasgow 2026, securing India's first gold medal of the Games.

Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games. (ANI)

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