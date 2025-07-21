Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): England seamer Brydon Carse shared thoughts on his bowling performance in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test against India, which the 'Three Lions' won by 22 runs.

During the Lord's Test, Carse picked two crucial wickets of right-hand batter Karun Nair (14) and captain Shubman Gill (6) in the last 30 minutes of the fourth day of the Test match. In that innings, the fast bowler finished with figures of 16-2-30-2. Earlier in the first innings, the 29-year-old player took one wicket in his spell of 14 overs, where he conceded 88 runs.

Speaking on his performance in the third Test, Carse told ESPNcricinfo, "The atmosphere was incredible, the adrenaline was flowing. "It was an incredibly crucial stage of the game that I was desperate to make an impact in, and I felt in good rhythm bowling that evening."

"To be able to pick up a couple of wickets in that spell and put the momentum back into our hands going into day five was incredibly satisfying. At times, over the course of the series so far, I feel like I've been bowling well and maybe haven't had as much luck as I would have liked, but that was certainly satisfying for me," he added.

Carse has so far scalped nine wickets in the three matches England and India have played in the ongoing five-test series.The speedster has picked these wickets at an average of 48.11.

Recapping the Lord's Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs.

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

