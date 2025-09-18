"I was determined to win gold medal": Minakshi Hooda after clinching gold at World Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India's boxing contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions.

Advertisement

Hooda expressed satisfaction with winning a gold medal for India and stated she was determined to secure the top spot in the World Championships in the women's 48 kg.

While speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "I am happy that I have won a gold medal for the country. This time, when I went to the World Championships, I was determined to win a gold medal for the country. My parents are happy that I have made them and the country proud. I joined the ITBP in 2021. The ITBP fully supports you in sports."

Advertisement

Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) took home a bronze.

Minakshi edged past the Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to take home the women's 48 kg title. These wins have made Jaismine and Minakshi the first Indian champions under the aegis of World Boxing, which is the new boxing world governing body.

Advertisement

Previously, stars like Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and others were crowned world champions by the other old governing body. A total of three Indian boxers made it to the finals, with Nupur Sheoran losing her final by a 3-2 split against Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg category.

Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze.

A total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women's 51 kg, losing to Turkey's two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)