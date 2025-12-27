Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): England finally found their way back into the Ashes series with a memorable four-wicket victory over Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although the Ashes had already been decided, the win helped England regain confidence, with Australia still leading the series 3-1.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue emerged as the standout performer of the match and was named Player of the Match. Tongue produced a sensational spell in the first innings, claiming figures of 5/45, and followed it up with 2/44 in the second innings to finish with seven wickets in the match.

Speaking after the match, Tongue described the moment as a dream come true.

"It's what dreams are made of. Obviously waking up on Boxing Day, a few nerves but yeah, to get a fifer and get my name on the honours board, it's a very special feeling," he said.

The atmosphere at the MCG left a lasting impression on the England pacer, who praised the travelling supporters.

"It was with 95,000 people yesterday. The Barmy Army have been unbelievable these past four games and especially here as well, in front of 95,000 people, it's amazing being in the moment for them," Tongue added.

Reflecting on his journey after battling injuries, Tongue revealed how close he came to calling time on his career.

"100%. I was in a tough situation with my body and stuff. I was potentially retiring, but I'm glad that I put in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket and now playing for England, it's all that I've always wanted to do," he noted.

Tongue also credited the conditions and the collective effort of England's bowling unit for their success in Melbourne.

"I'd say all of them, I think. Obviously, coming to the ground on the first day, we knew it was going to be great. It suits us and how we all bowled out there, making sure we broke our lengths. I thought all of our bowlers did exceptionally well," he said.

Being part of a Test-winning side at such an iconic venue made the victory even more special for the fast bowler.

"To be part of a Test match-winning team as well, here at the MCG," he said, and added, "100%," if he was ready to bat in the second innings.

Summing up his emotions, Tongue said the significance of the moment was hard to put into words.

"To win here at the MCG, Boxing Day Test, I can't be happy enough," he added.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started off well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win. (ANI)

