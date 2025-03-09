"I was tense...": KL Rahul after icy-calm knock during CT 2025 title win over New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): Following India's ICC Champions Trophy win, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul admitted that he was tense and under pressure and hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for grooming talent for handling pressure situations like these.

It was a memorable night for KL. Trolled endlessly for his 66-run knock in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia that lasted over 100 balls, KL emerged as India's 'ice-man' this time around, finishing matches with his calm, composed knocks. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

Speaking in the post-match proceedings, KL said, "We had a couple of batters to come, but I was tense. It is all about keeping yourself calm and composed in situations like this. I think I have batted in times like this in 3 out of the 5 games (in this CT) and in one of the games I did not get to bat at all against Pakistan. Hard to put it into words, pure skill and the way we have all played our cricket growing up, had to face a lot of challenges, we have had to face pressure from the time we have held a bat and decided to become professional cricketers. The way the BCCI has groomed us and the domestic circuit has trained us to handle pressure and do well in circumstances like these."

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who contributed 99 runs in four innings and picked four wickets, also hailed KL Rahul for his "calm and composed" nature and his "immense talent.

"It is always amazing to win an ICC tournament, especially the Champions Trophy. The year 2017 (CT 2017 when he scored 76 during loss in final to Pakistan) was close to my heart. We could not finish the job that time. Pleased with how everyone contributed this time. (On how KL finished the game) Brilliant, calm, composed, took his chances at the right times. I think this is what KL Rahul is. KL Rahul has immense talent, I do not think anyone can hit the ball like he can," said Pandya.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand. After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

