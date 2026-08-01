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Home / Sports / "I wasn't even in a position to compete two days before": Tejaswin Shankar after historic CWG Decathlon Bronze

"I wasn't even in a position to compete two days before": Tejaswin Shankar after historic CWG Decathlon Bronze

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Tejaswin Shankar expressed happiness after winning a bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games and said he was relieved not to return empty-handed.

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He revealed that he was doubtful about competing due to a leg injury flare-up just days before the decathlon, making his achievement unexpected. Tejaswin credited his success to focusing on one event, one session, and one step at a time, staying present throughout the competition and executing each performance with confidence.

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Shankar scripted history by winning the bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a medal in the discipline at the prestigious multi-sport event.

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Shankar finished the competition with an impressive total of 7,976 points, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics.

"It feels good not to be returning empty-handed; I am very happy... if we look back to two days before the decathlon, I wasn't even in a position to compete, given the sudden flare-up in my leg. I didn't expect to achieve the result I did today. But I think the one thing I learned during that time was to take it one day at a time, focusing on one session, one hour, and one step at a time, and see where it led. That was the mindset I started the decathlon with. And after the 100m, we moved on to the long jump and shot put. So, for each event, it was just about that single throw, rep, or jump; I was quite happy that I could stay in the moment and execute," Shankar told ANI.

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The Indian athlete sealed the bronze medal after a strong performance in the final event, the 1500m race, where he clocked 4:36.19. Despite a late challenge from England's competitor, Shankar held his ground as his rival's timing of 4:32.29 was not enough to overtake him, allowing the Indian to secure a historic podium finish.

Shankar's achievement added another chapter to India's growing success in athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

Canada's Damian Warner claimed the silver medal, while Grenada's Lindon Victor won the gold medal. With his historic bronze, Tejaswin Shankar has etched his name in Indian sporting history as the country's first Commonwealth Games decathlon medallist. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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