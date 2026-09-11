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Home / Sports / “I wasn’t thinking about my personal score”: Naman Dhir on his sensational 173 in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

“I wasn’t thinking about my personal score”: Naman Dhir on his sensational 173 in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amritsar Soormas skipper Naman Dhir said his sensational 173-run knock in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League encounter against Mohali Kings on Tuesday was driven by a simple approach of playing each delivery on its merit, while emphasising that his focus throughout the innings remained on contributing to the team's total rather than personal milestones.

With his team batting first at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Dhir smashed 173 off just 64 balls, including 16 fours and 12 sixes, in a remarkable display of power-hitting that powered Amritsar Soormas to a commanding 67-run victory over Mohali Kings. His innings also took him within touching distance of Chris Gayle's T20 record of 175*, which is the highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket.

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Reflecting on his extraordinary knock, Dhir, while speaking to ANI, said he remained focused on the team and did not allow thoughts of his personal score to influence his approach.

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“I was just focused on playing every ball on its merit. I wasn’t thinking about my personal score. After my first six, I felt that if I could bat through, we could put up a really big total. So, the focus was always on the team,” he said.

“It was ball by ball. Once I got my eye in and started finding the boundaries, I realised I was having a special day. But I didn't want to overthink it. I just wanted to keep playing my shots and stay in the moment,” he said.

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Dhir also admitted that he became aware towards the end of his innings that he was closing in on Gayle's record, but deliberately avoided letting the milestone become a distraction.

“I became aware towards the end that I was getting close. But I didn’t want to get distracted by the record. My focus was on scoring as many runs as possible for the team. Being so close to a record held by Chris Gayle is definitely very special,” he said.

Dhir also highlighted his strong understanding with captain Abhishek Sharma, saying their shared aggressive approach, clear communication and focus on maintaining momentum help them put pressure on bowlers.

“We both like to play with intent and put pressure on the bowlers. So, there is a natural understanding between us. We communicate, assess the situation and try to keep the momentum going,” he said.

Amritsar Soormas currently sit second in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League standings, having secured four wins and suffered three defeats in seven matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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