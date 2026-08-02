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Home / Sports / "I will try to make up for it at the Asian Games": Narender Berwal after missing CWG gold

"I will try to make up for it at the Asian Games": Narender Berwal after missing CWG gold

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): Indian heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal expressed his disappointment after missing the gold medal in the 2026 Commonwealth Games by a narrow margin but remains focused on making amends at the Asian Games.

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Berwal said he gave his best in a hard-fought final against his English opponent and lost by the finest of margins. Berwal also praised the Indian boxing team's overall performance.

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He expressed confidence that the team will build on its showing, prepare thoroughly, and produce even stronger performances at the Asian Games.

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Berwal secured the silver medal in the men's 90+ kg category after finishing runner-up to England's Damar Thomas in the final, capping off a historic campaign for Indian boxing.

"I missed out by a narrow margin, but I will try to make up for it at the Asian Games. I gave my best; it was a tough fight against the English opponent, and I missed the win by a whisker. I'll make up for it at the Asian Games... We performed much better than we had anticipated. Boxers like Sumit Kundu, Aditya Yadav, Parveen Hooda, and Kapil Pokhariya lost very close 3-2 bouts. We could have potentially won 14 out of 14 medals. Those four boxers lost by the narrowest of margins. You will see great results in the upcoming Asian Games. We will prepare thoroughly and give our best," Berwal told ANI.

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With Berwal's podium finish, India concluded its most successful-ever Commonwealth Games boxing campaign with an unprecedented haul of 10 medals, seven gold and three silver.

Berwal settled for the silver medal in the men's 90+kg boxing event after going down to England's Damar Thomas by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final.

Despite a spirited effort, Berwal was outboxed by the English heavyweight, concluding an impressive Commonwealth Games campaign with a podium finish.

India finished atop the boxing medal standings at the Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking haul of seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever performance in the competition's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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