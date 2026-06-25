I would get angry and cry, wondering why I was out of the team: Deepika

Star drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat says the toughest challenge of her career was not scoring goals but coping with months away from hockey after a serious hamstring injury, a period that left her frustrated, emotional and questioning when she would return to the field.

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Now, after playing a pivotal role in India's title-winning FIH Nations Cup campaign in New Zealand, the 22-year-old feels she has rediscovered both her confidence and rhythm at a crucial time, with the World Cup and Asian Games on the horizon.

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Deepika, who missed last year's Asia Cup after suffering a Grade III hamstring tear, made an impressive return by finishing as the joint highest scorer at the Nations Cup with six goals, alongside American Ashley Sessa.

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"Nations Cup was my first tournament after rehab and regaining full fitness. It had been a long time since I had played at this level, so I was a little nervous in the beginning. But it turned out to be a good tournament and this performance has given me a lot of confidence after returning from injury," Deepika told PTI Bhasha in an interview.

The prolific forward admitted that the months spent on the sidelines tested her mentally as much as physically.

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"The time away from hockey was very difficult. I would get angry and cry, wondering why I was out of the team. While the team was touring Argentina and Australia, I was still in rehab. It was only at the Nations Cup that I truly felt I had returned," said Deepika, Hockey India's best emerging player for 2025.

Credit for comeback goes to support staff

At a time when doubts crept in about her comeback, Deepika said the support and faith shown by head coach Sjoerd Marijne, strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard and the support staff played a crucial role in restoring her confidence.

"Last year, the injury was so serious that I wasn't sure when I would return. The credit for my comeback goes to coach Sjoerd, Wayne, trainer Ciara and Rodet, who worked tirelessly on my rehabilitation," she said.

"Their support gave me confidence throughout the recovery process. Coach Sjoerd has built this team in a short period. It wasn't easy, but he has worked very hard and the players have fully backed him. The coaching staff deserves a lot of credit." Deepika also highlighted the impact of a specialised drag-flick camp conducted by Dutch great Taeke Taekema, one of the finest exponents of the skill.

"The drag-flick camp with him was a great experience. We not only worked on drag flicks but also analysed videos of opposition teams, studying the movements of first rushers and goalkeepers. That helped me understand where to place my shots."

Playing without fear was key

She said the biggest lesson was to trust her instincts and play without fear.

"I was told not to put too much pressure on myself and to trust my skills. Even if we were trailing, I was encouraged to take drag flicks with confidence. That approach helped me a lot." Despite finishing among the tournament's leading scorers, Deepika insisted the achievement was the result of a collective effort.

"As a striker and drag-flicker, it is my responsibility to score goals. But without the team's support it wouldn't have been possible because I can only showcase my skills when the team earns penalty corners. The team backed me completely."

India's Nations Cup triumph also secured promotion back to the FIH Pro League after relegation last season, something Deepika believes will be invaluable for the team's development.

"It was very important for us to win this tournament because playing in the Pro League gives us the opportunity to compete regularly against the top teams.

"That helps us understand where we stand and what we need to improve. We went there with the intention of winning and the feeling of lifting the trophy is very special." With the World Cup and Asian Games fast approaching, Deepika said India is determined to carry forward the momentum generated by the Nations Cup success.

"We have returned to the Pro League through the Nations Cup, so expectations are naturally high. We are ready to live up to those expectations and deliver strong performances in the World Cup and Asian Games."