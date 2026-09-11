"I would like it to be in Lisbon": Jose Mourinho on 2030 World Cup final venue

Madrid [Spain], September 11 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has responded to remarks by Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa regarding the country that should host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, according to Goal.com.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to host the global event in 2030. Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Mourinho was asked about his preferred venue for the World Cup final, which will be held in four years.

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Mourinho told Spanish newspaper "AS", as quoted by Goal.com, "There is a difference between where the match should be held, and where I would wish it to be held."

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The Los Blancos manager added, "Forgive me, I would like it to be in Lisbon."

Mourinho then explained, "I will give an answer not because I am the Real Madrid manager, but because if you can play in a legendary and historic stadium, where some of the best players in the history of the game have played... then it should be here. And I would say the same thing if I were Benfica's manager."

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The remarks come amid fresh controversy over the venue for the 2030 World Cup final, following comments made by Lekjaa.

Speaking at an event organised by the Authenticity and Modernity Party in Bouznika on Thursday, Lekjaa said Benslimane province would have the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final, as per Goal.com.

He pointed to the Grand Stade Hassan II, a 115,000-capacity ground still under construction, as the intended venue. However, FIFA later rejected the claim. As "Marca" reported, an official source at world football's governing body denied any promises had been made to Morocco over the 2030 final, insisting "the decision will be taken at the appropriate time". (ANI)

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