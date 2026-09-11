DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "I would like it to be in Lisbon": Jose Mourinho on 2030 World Cup final venue

"I would like it to be in Lisbon": Jose Mourinho on 2030 World Cup final venue

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], September 11 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has responded to remarks by Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa regarding the country that should host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, according to Goal.com.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to host the global event in 2030. Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Mourinho was asked about his preferred venue for the World Cup final, which will be held in four years.

Advertisement

Mourinho told Spanish newspaper "AS", as quoted by Goal.com, "There is a difference between where the match should be held, and where I would wish it to be held."

Advertisement

The Los Blancos manager added, "Forgive me, I would like it to be in Lisbon."

Mourinho then explained, "I will give an answer not because I am the Real Madrid manager, but because if you can play in a legendary and historic stadium, where some of the best players in the history of the game have played... then it should be here. And I would say the same thing if I were Benfica's manager."

Advertisement

The remarks come amid fresh controversy over the venue for the 2030 World Cup final, following comments made by Lekjaa.

Speaking at an event organised by the Authenticity and Modernity Party in Bouznika on Thursday, Lekjaa said Benslimane province would have the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final, as per Goal.com.

He pointed to the Grand Stade Hassan II, a 115,000-capacity ground still under construction, as the intended venue. However, FIFA later rejected the claim. As "Marca" reported, an official source at world football's governing body denied any promises had been made to Morocco over the 2030 final, insisting "the decision will be taken at the appropriate time". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts