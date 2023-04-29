 I would love to see Virat Kohli captain again, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri : The Tribune India

I would love to see Virat Kohli captain again, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Shastri shares his views on emerging talent Arshdeep Singh and his potential to play in all formats of game

I would love to see Virat Kohli captain again, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli. AP/PTI file



IANS

New Delhi, April 29

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Virat Kohli's current mindset and his thoughts on stylish batter's captaincy.

He also shared his views on emerging talent Arshdeep Singh and his potential to play in all formats of the game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri spoke on how Virat Kohli's headspace is at the moment.

"As opposed to last year when we were sitting in discussing does he need a break, does he not need a break; you know he seemed to have the burden of the whole world on his shoulders. Now, refreshing. You know, you feel that enthusiasm, that passion for the game, that energy and enjoyment has come back which for me was the best thing to see. See, runs you might get or you might not get but when you have that sense when you see someone that the passion, the enjoyment and the drive is back again is good, specially a player of his quality."

Asked if he would have liked to see Virat Kohli captain the squad during the 5th Test of the England-India series, where Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the injured Rohit Sharma, the former India head coach said, "I thought he would. Once Rohit was injured, I thought he would be asked, if I was still there. I'm sure Rahul (Dravid) might have done the same thing. I don't know. I've not spoken to him. I would have recommended to the Board that it's only fair that he leads because he's part of the team that's leading 2-1 in the series and could have got the best out of the players."

Further asked if Kohli would have had his objections to leading the squad, Shastri said, "Not at all, it's about leading your country and these are circumstances where you got to put your best foot forward. Your regular captain is injured is he's not part of the team. So seeing what's at stake, you know beating England in England, 2-1 up. I mean how many teams can beat England and Australia in the same year."

He also spoke on how impressed he is with Arshdeep.

"To be honest the more I see him, I felt that he can play all formats for India. Though I have not seen much of him in red ball format, the way Arshdeep is improving and running in, he is gaining confidence. I think he will become a little stronger than I saw him last year resulting in very good performance." Shastri futher said that he can see Arshdeep play in longer formats of the game as well.

"Yes, there is room for improvement and I think when you see injuries are taking place to some of the other players, Arshdeep is someone should be kept in the mix and should be given that opportunity and given that encouragement to play. I am sure he can bowl 10 overs, he is still young and I am talking about the red ball format as well." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

2
Punjab

3 held for preparing fake passports to help gangsters flee country: Punjab DGP

3
Trending

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

4
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

5
Chandigarh

Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

6
Nation

IAF pilots land plane on unlit runway at night in Sudan to rescue 121 Indians

7
Jalandhar

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

9
Sports

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, chorus of support for protesting wrestlers grows

Don't Miss

View All
Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

Top News

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, expresses solidarity

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster

The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...

2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

Huge rush to avail 2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty cha...

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

She and her team had gone to Wardha district in Maharashtra ...

India's ties with China 'abnormal' due to violation of border management agreements by Beijing: Jaishankar

India's ties with China 'abnormal' due to violation of border management agreements by Beijing: Jaishankar

Jaishankar arrives in Santo Domingo on his first official vi...


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

No Covid vaccine available with Chandigarh hospitals since February

Dera Bassi tragedy: Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

Chandigarh MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Income Tax Department raids hawala dealers in Delhi

Airline official found dead in Greater Noida

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Jalandhar byelection: Diaspora showing little enthusiasm

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Punjab: 'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

VB team ‘inspects’ Chahal’s properties

Patiala: VB team 'inspects' Bharat Inder Singh Chahal's properties

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare