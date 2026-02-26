IAF & EAC Cup races held at Royal Calcutta Turf Club

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): The prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF) Cup and Eastern Air Command (EAC) Cup races were conducted with grandeur at the historic Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) on Wednesday. These annual fixtures, instituted in 1996, commemorate the strong association between the Indian Air Force and the RCTC, according to a release.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the coveted IAF Cup to the winner. Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, presented the EAC Cup. The event saw enthusiastic participation and was attended by senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, further underscoring the unity among India's armed forces.

Adding to the splendour of the day was an enthralling performance by the Indian Air Force Band, which captivated the audience with its harmonious renditions, embodying the spirit and pride of the Air Force.

The RCTC, founded in 1847 and bestowed the title "Royal" in 1912, remains one of the most prestigious horse racing organisations in the country. It continues to host the IAF and EAC Cup races as a tribute to the rich heritage and contributions of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh lauded the event as a significant milestone in fostering camaraderie and strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the community as a whole.

The Indian Air Force remains committed to promoting excellence and partnerships across diverse domains, and events like these exemplify its enduring legacy of professionalism, pride, and unity.

Races were won by the respective horses:

IAF CUP

Horse: Abhicandra

Jockey: Antony Raj S.

Owner: Mr Vikram Bachhawat

EAC Cup

Horse: Laguna Seca

Jockey: MS Deora

Owner: Caimhill stud farms Pvt td & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. (ANI)

