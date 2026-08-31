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Home / Sports / IAF International Squash Championship 2026 commences in Chandigarh

IAF International Squash Championship 2026 commences in Chandigarh

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Indian Air Force International Squash Championship 2026 commenced at Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station Chandigarh, marking the beginning of a prestigious international sporting event that brings together the finest squash talent from India and abroad.

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The opening ceremony was graced by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, as the Chief Guest. He welcomed all participants and highlighted the importance of international sports events in promoting camaraderie, mutual respect and friendship among the nations.

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The CAS also played a friendly match with Air Marshal M Baladitya (Retd) & Captain Dan Peskett of the United Kingdom.

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The championship will culminate on 04 September 2026 and will feature six teams, including two international teams from the United Kingdom & Sri Lanka along with the veterans.

The Championship features both team events and an open singles category, bringing together elite National and International squash players. (ANI)

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