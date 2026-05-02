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Home / Sports / Ian Bishop hails Mitchell Starc's "firepower" after DC's win over RR

Ian Bishop hails Mitchell Starc's "firepower" after DC's win over RR

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has lauded Delhi Capitals' bowling unit and Mitchell Starc's return to form after the left-arm pacer's impactful spell in their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 clash on Friday night in Jaipur.

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Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, Bishop admitted he initially had concerns over Starc's rhythm after a prolonged break but was pleased with the way the Australian quick responded.

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"I had a question in my own mind: what sort of form will he come into this after that protracted break that he had," Bishop said.

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However, Starc's performance eased those doubts as he delivered a fiery spell that kept the opposition under pressure for most of the innings.

Starc, who played his first IPL 2026 clash after recovering from injury, took a three-wicket haul and played a key role in Delhi's crucial win over the inaugural champions.

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"But he's brought some firepower with him. It was pleasing. The last over went for a few runs, otherwise the figures would have been a lot better," Bishop added.

Praising Delhi Capitals' overall bowling combination, Bishop said the team benefited significantly from the pace attack.

"I am happy with that from DC's point of view. They needed that," he said.

He also highlighted the potential balance in the squad with overseas options available in the bowling unit.

"With Lungi [Ngidi] and Starc playing together in future matches, it will form a nice thing with two overseas batters and two overseas seam bowlers. I am glad to see Mitch come with what he has come," Bishop noted.

DC pulled off a record 226-run chase, their highest in IPL history, to defeat RR by seven wickets. A 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up the chase, before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job with five balls remaining.

Earlier, Riyan Parag (90) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) powered RR to 225/6, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets. The win was DC's fourth of the season, placing them sixth on the table, while RR remained fourth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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