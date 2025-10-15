DT
Home / Sports / Ibrahim Zadran fined 15 per cent match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Afghanistan-Bangladesh ODI

Ibrahim Zadran fined 15 per cent match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Afghanistan-Bangladesh ODI

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Afghanistan right-handed batter Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side's third ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zadran was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the player's disciplinary record. This was Zadran's first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings when, after being dismissed, Zadran struck some equipment near the dressing room with his bat in frustration.

Ibrahim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graeme La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Ahmad Durrani, third umpire Akbar Ali and fourth umpire Izatullah Safi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

