Ibrahimovic, Chelsea receive honours ahead of UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco

Monte Carlo [Monaco], August 28 (ANI): Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic got honoured with the UEFA President Award on Thursday before the commencement of the Champions League draw in Monaco.

Advertisement

The award was given to the 43-year-old legend for his "exemplary achievements on and off the pitch" in a senior career spanning from 1999 to 2023.

Taking to their official X handle, UEFA posted, "Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the winner of the 2025 UEFA President's Award, which recognises exemplary achievements on and off the pitch."

Advertisement

https://x.com/UEFA/status/1961104262894682376

Ibrahimovic scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 goals in 122 games for his country. Ibrahimovic started his journey at Malmo FF in 1999 after leaving for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001. He then commenced a career that has included leading European teams, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. He won top-tier titles like La Liga with Barcelona, Ligue 1 with PSG, Series A with Inter Milan and AC Milan. However, a Premier League win in the UK and a UEFA Champions League title eluded him.

Advertisement

Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, Ibrahimovic quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The England football giants Chelsea were also honoured at the season kick-off for completing the 'European set', i.e., becoming the first team to win all six UEFA men's club titles.

"@ChelseaFC are honoured at the 2025 Monaco season kick-off for becoming the first club to win all six UEFA men's club competitions," posted UEFA.

https://x.com/UEFA/status/1961098767362375704

The Blues achieved an incredible accomplishment earlier this summer when they beat Real Betis 4-1 to lift their maiden Conference League title, as reported by Goal.com.

Chelsea's first major European win came in 1998, when they defeated Stuttgart to win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. In 2012, a win over Bayern Munich, the German giants, earned them the ultimate prize, the Champions League for the first time ever and by outclassing Manchester City in 2021, they repeated the feat. Additionally, they won two Europa League titles in 2013 and 2019, defeating Benfica and Arsenal, respectively. They have also won the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Super Cup in 1998 and 2021. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)