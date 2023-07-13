 ICC announces equal prize money for men and women at its global events : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ICC announces equal prize money for men and women at its global events

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women at its global events

BCCI secretary Jay Shah played an active role as the head of Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee in formulating the policy

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women at its global events

Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events. Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC



PTI

Durban, July 13

The ICC on Thursday announced equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at its global events in a bid to bring in pay parity, ushering in a new era in world cricket.

In the last 50 over men's World Cup, champions England got USD 4 million and runners-up New Zealand received USD 2 million.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa and ensures the ICC Board fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule," the ICC said in a statement.

"Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," it further stated.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport, and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally.

"Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too." Barclay added, "Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player's contribution to the game equally."     BCCI secretary Jay Shah played an active role as the head of Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) in formulating the policy having done the same in his own board last year.

"I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let's work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe."  

 

#BCCI #Cricket #England #Jay Shah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

8
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

9
Himachal What Our Readers Say

No water supply for 3 days

10
Chandigarh

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit