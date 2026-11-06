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Home / Sports / ICC announces Men’s Player of the Month nominees for October 2026

ICC announces Men’s Player of the Month nominees for October 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen, Pakistan's Arafat Minhas and West Indies batter Shai Hope have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2026, following their impressive performances across formats during the month, according to the ICC website.

Jansen played a key role in South Africa's 2-1 ICC World Test Championship series victory against Australia, contributing with both bat and ball across the three Tests.

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His standout performance came in the second Test at Gqeberha, where he scored 85 runs and claimed six wickets to help South Africa register an innings and 31-run victory.

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He followed it up with another half-century and three wickets in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town.

His consistent performances also helped him rise to the top of the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings.

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Pakistan's Arafat Minhas impressed during the home ODI tri-series, playing a crucial role in his team's title-winning campaign. Across five matches, he scored 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and claimed nine wickets at 23.22.

Minhas scored 59 against England before registering figures of 6/40, the second-best ODI bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler on home soil. He then smashed 61 off just 31 deliveries in the final against Sri Lanka to help Pakistan chase down 326 and lift the trophy. His performances earned him the Player of the Series award.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Shai Hope enjoyed an outstanding month against India across the ODI and T20I series.

Hope scored an unbeaten 162 in the third ODI in New Chandigarh, guiding West Indies to a successful chase of 352, their highest-ever successful run chase in ODIs.

He continued his form in the five-match T20I series, scoring two centuries, including an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls in the fourth match. He finished the series with 261 runs at a strike rate of 190.51.

The winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October will be announced following the voting process. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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