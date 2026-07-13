New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2026, with Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce, India spinner Shree Charani and England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge making the shortlist, according to the ICC website.

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The three players were recognised for their outstanding performances during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, where they delivered match-winning contributions with bat and ball for their respective teams.

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Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

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The Scotland captain enjoyed a superb month with contributions in both departments, producing impactful performances with bat and ball. She scored 178 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 140.15, while also claiming 11 wickets at an average of 15.81 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Bryce played a key role in Scotland's home tri-series triumph against Bangladesh and the Netherlands ahead of the T20 World Cup. She carried that momentum into the showpiece tournament, leading from the front with a match-winning 60 against Ireland in Scotland's opening fixture and continuing to deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball throughout the competition.

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Shree Charani (India)

India spinner Shree Charani earned her place among the nominees after finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The left-arm spinner claimed 14 wickets in six T20Is at an impressive average of 11.00 and an economy rate of 6.69. She produced several standout performances during the tournament, including figures of 3/21 against Pakistan, 4/19 against the Netherlands and 3/24 against South Africa.

Although India's campaign ended in the group stage, Charani remained a consistent performer, taking at least two wickets in each of the team's five group matches.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge enjoyed a prolific month at the top of the order, scoring 287 runs in six T20Is at a remarkable average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 151.85.

Her standout performance came in England's T20 WC tournament opener against Sri Lanka, where she smashed an unbeaten 105 to help her side post the joint-highest total of the competition at 219.

Wyatt-Hodge continued her outstanding run throughout the tournament, producing match-winning knocks including a 65 against the West Indies and an unbeaten 89 against defending champions New Zealand, which helped eliminate them from the competition.

She finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer and became the first woman to surpass 300 runs in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup, ending the campaign with 302 runs. (ANI)

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