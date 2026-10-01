ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 schedule; India to face Australia in opener, Pakistan in same group
New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, with India set to open their Group Stage campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7.
The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six.
India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.
The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.
Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off.
The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage, while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot.
The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.
The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.
A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament.
The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, with three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa.
The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the announcement of the 2027 World Cup schedule and ticket ballot marked major milestones, adding that the ICC aims to make the tournament accessible through affordable ticket options. He said South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would provide a memorable stage for the competition and looked forward to welcoming fans from around the world.
“The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations. The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action,” he said as quoted by the ICC website.
“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final,” he added.
ODI World Cup 2026 Full Schedule
Super Series
Saturday, 2 October 2027 - QF1 v QF3 - Windhoek
Monday, 4 October 2027 - QF1 v QF2 - Windhoek
Wednesday, 6 October 2027 - QF2 v QF3 - Windhoek
Group Stage
Thursday, 7 October 2027 - India v Australia - Cape Town
Friday, 8 October 2027 - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Tshwane
Friday, 8 October 2027 - England v Bangladesh - Windhoek
Saturday, 9 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Qualifier A - Bulawayo
Saturday, 9 October 2027 - South Africa v New Zealand - Cape Town
Sunday, 10 October 2027 - India v Pakistan - Johannesburg
Sunday, 10 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Qualifier B - Windhoek
Monday, 11 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Afghanistan - Bulawayo
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - Australia v Qualifier A - Paarl
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - New Zealand v Bangladesh - KuGompo City
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - England v Sri Lanka - Windhoek
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - South Africa v Qualifier B - Paarl
Thursday, 14 October 2027 - India v Afghanistan - Tshwane
Friday, 15 October 2027 - Pakistan v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
Friday, 15 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Australia - Harare
Saturday, 16 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Durban
Saturday, 16 October 2027 - South Africa v England - Gqeberha
Sunday, 17 October 2027 - India v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 17 October 2027 - New Zealand v Qualifier B - Harare
Monday, 18 October 2027 - Australia v Afghanistan - KuGompo City
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Pakistan - Harare
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - South Africa v Bangladesh - Durban
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - England v Qualifier B - Harare
Thursday, 21 October 2027 - Afghanistan v Qualifier A - KuGompo City
Friday, 22 October 2027 - Australia v Pakistan - Paarl
Friday, 22 October 2027 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
Saturday, 23 October 2027 - England v New Zealand - Gqeberha
Saturday, 23 October 2027 - Bangladesh v Qualifier B - Tshwane
Sunday, 24 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v India - Victoria Falls
Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)
Monday, 25 October 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Johannesburg
Tuesday, 26 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) - Gqeberha
Wednesday, 27 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) - Tshwane
Thursday, 28 October 2027 - A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) - Victoria Falls
Friday, 29 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - KuGompo City
Saturday, 30 October 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) - Victoria Falls
Sunday, 31 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) - Johannesburg
Monday, 1 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) - Victoria Falls
Tuesday, 2 November 2027 - B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) - Cape Town
Wednesday, 3 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) - Durban
Thursday, 4 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) - Paarl
Friday, 5 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) - Durban
Saturday, 6 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 7 November 2027 - A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) - Cape Town
Monday, 8 November 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) - Durban
Tuesday, 9 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) - Gqeberha
Wednesday, 10 November 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein
Thursday, 11 November 2027 - A1 (India) v AB4 (England) - Gqeberha
Friday, 12 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) - Cape Town
Saturday, 13 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 14 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Durban
Semi Finals
Wednesday, 17 November 2027 - Semi-Final 1 - Cape Town
Thursday, 18 November 2027 - Semi-Final 2 - Tshwane
Final
Sunday, 21 November 2027 - Final - Johannesburg. (ANI)
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